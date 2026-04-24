Cast a Line and Make Memories at a Georgia Family Fishing Event

Spring is the perfect time to get outside, spend quality time together, and introduce your family to the joys of fishing.

Not sure where to begin? Check out the list of Family and Kids Fishing Events and make plans to attend one, suggests the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Fishing with your child is such a great opportunity to connect with them and will create incredible memories for both of you to last a lifetime,” says Scott Robinson, WRD Chief of Fisheries. “If you aren’t sure how to get started, Family and Kids fishing events offer a great place to begin. Volunteers and staff organizing the event are focused on helping you and your child have a great experience and develop a love for fishing before you try to ‘tackle’ it on your own.”

Family and Kids fishing events are held mainly in the spring and summer across the state on public and private waterways. They typically take place at locations with successful catch rates to make the experience even better for new anglers. Many events have on-site volunteers to assist those who are new to fishing. Some even offer additional amenities such as lunch or snacks, prizes, and educational information.

Family and Kids fishing events are sponsored by multiple partners, including counties, municipalities, conservation groups, and more. WRD co-sponsors many events by providing catfish or trout to enhance fishing opportunities, educational materials for participants, and guidance for sponsors.

How do you find more information or local events? Visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/KidsFishing. There, you will find tips on fishing with kids, recommended places to fish with children, a “Kid’s First Fish Certificate.” You can also visit GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com to search for events near you.

For more on fishing in Georgia, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.

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