Free Fun at Keeping GA Wild Family Festival: May 16, 2026

This FREE fun-filled event runs from 9 am-2 pm and includes an array of activities that focus on Georgia wildlife, conservation, and outdoor recreational opportunities. Kids can try archery, fishing, shooting sports, and see K-9 demonstrations from the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division. We will have live animal presentations, arts and crafts, solar viewing with the Charlie Elliott Astronomy club, and exhibitors displaying wildlife-themed booths. Attendees will also get a free hot dog lunch (while supplies last) from 11 am - 1 pm.

Wanna learn to fish? We will have a kids fishing event on the day (at Dairy Lake). Participants are encouraged to bring their own rods/reels and bait. Limited gear and bait are available on a first come/first serve basis. Staff will be on-site to assist anyone wanting to learn more about fishing. Children must have adult supervision. If fishing, anyone age 16 or older must have a valid Georgia Fishing License. Get a Georgia fishing license at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

Wanna learn to shoot? We will have multiple opportunities available. For ages 10 and up, we will have shooting sports activities at the Clybel Shooting Range, with staff on-site to assist visitors learning how to use shotguns, 22-rifles, and archery equipment. For ages 9 and under, we will have shooting sports activities at the Joe Tanner Discovery Center, with staff on-site to assist with BB guns and archery inflatable games. If shooting, participants must complete a waiver and all participants under 16 must have a guardian with them.

Adaptive equipment will be available at the shooting and fishing activities for participants to utilize.

Thank you to the sponsors of this event: GA DNR Wildlife Resources Division, Georgia Wildlife Federation, The National Wild Turkey Federation and FCA Outdoors.

To get to CEWC (543 Elliott Trail, Mansfield, GA 30055), take I-20 to Exit 98. Travel south on Highway 11, go through Mansfield, and continue three miles south to the entrance at Marben Farm Road on the left then follow the signs to the Discovery Area. This event will be held rain or shine.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/KeepingGAWILD, or call 770-784-3059.

###