Florida’s September Job Growth Rate is Three Times Faster Than the Nation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s successful economy is driving the nation’s positive economic activity. Florida’s economy accelerated in September 2021, growing at three times the rate over the month compared to the nation. Overall for the month, Florida gained 84,500 total jobs, including nearly 73,000 private-sector jobs. This month marks 17 months of private-sector job growth, increasing by 5.6% over the year. Florida has experienced this magnitude of monthly private sector job growth on only four other occasions in the past 30 years. In addition, Florida has experienced 11 consecutive months of labor force increases, adding 50,000 workers over the month. Florida’s labor force growth represents a 5.4% increase over-the-year, which is significantly higher than the national rate of 0.8%. In total, Florida has gained more than one million jobs since April 2020.

“While the entire nation gained 194,000 jobs in September, Florida gained 84,500 jobs in the same month – we are outpacing the nation in job growth and job opportunities because businesses know that Florida will stand up for them,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Despite tremendous national headwinds and economic uncertainty, Florida has reached a level of job growth only seen on four other occasions in the past 30 years. We will continue to work hard to keep Florida open, free and built for opportunity.”

Florida’s unemployment rate of 4.9% for September 2021 dropped 0.1 percentage point from August 2021. Florida continues to see substantial increases in labor force compared to the nation, meaning more people are actively returning to seeking work and confident in the state’s economy providing them with the ability to find new employment. While Florida continues to see consistent labor force gains, the nation saw a drop in labor force, which can be a sign that other states’ jobseekers are losing confidence in employment opportunities and have stopped looking for work.

Florida’s labor force increased by 540,000 over the year, with 423,000 of that increase occurring in the last 6 months. This continues to show the success of the state’s ‘Return to Work’ initiative as more Floridians return to the labor force. Florida’s unemployment rate has lowered over the year, decreasing by 2.3 percentage points. Data in the month of September indicates that there continue to be many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 520,000 jobs posted online.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is seeing positive economic signs that indicate our state’s economy has recovered quickly and successfully,” said Secretary Dane Eagle of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “Florida continues to provide meaningful job opportunities for individuals moving to our state and entering our labor force. With our unemployment rate decreasing and labor force increasing, we will work to further this great success by making investments that continue to strengthen our economy and increase our state’s resiliency.”

Florida Economic Indicators for September 2021 include:

Florida gained 84,500 total jobs for the month.

Florida businesses gained 72,700 private-sector jobs over the month.

Labor force was up 50,000 over the month, bringing the September 2021 total up to 10,593,000.

Florida’s labor force growth represents a 5.4% increase over the year compared to 0.8% nationally.

Florida’s private-sector employment increased by 411,400, or 5.6%, over the year, higher than the national rate of 4.6%.

Florida’s over the month private-sector job growth rate was 0.9%, three times higher than the national rate of 0.3%.

Private-sector industries gaining the most jobs over the month were: Leisure and Hospitality with 26,600 new jobs Trade, Transportation, and Utilities with 19,200 new jobs Professional and Business Services with 10,400 new jobs Construction with 6,900 new jobs Education and Health Services with 6,300 new jobs



Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve employability assistance, perfecting resume writing, interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the September 2021 employment data visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

Visit Florida Insight, for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, the Department has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight and the new platform.

