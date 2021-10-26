U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Awards nFocus Solutions Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate Editor Contract
nFocus Solutions has recently secured the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate (CADD) Editor contract.
The CADD Editor will review all new CAC technical documentation, manuals, and related materials for quality and consistency, ensuring all content is ready for high-level review and/or publication.
“This is kind of like the Command Arms Center contract ‘trifecta’ for us,” said Simon Gardner, nFocus Solutions Vice President of Programs. “It’s the synergy of that trifecta that has our team feeling so optimistic about this latest contract win – having these three essential content-based and quality-control pieces under one roof, so to speak, will serve [CAC] well.”
The CADD Editor contract win is demonstrative of the sheer variety of functions nFocus Solutions has proven itself able to fulfill on behalf of the U.S. Army, with their work in that arena being dedicated in considerable measure to unit- and soldier-level training designs.
“We are always happy for new opportunities to work with the [U.S. Army],” said Ananda Roberts, nFocus Solutions President. “For us, it means proving our commitment to the mission across the board, and for them, it means another segment of the operation will benefit from the value we bring.”
About nFocus Solutions
nFocus Solutions, a Phoenix-based firm specializing in serving Public Sector organizations with software and services to help them improve their performance through effective outcome measurement and performance optimization. We build software that aligns metrics with mission, to measure individual and organization level outcomes. We do this by integrating disparate and often disconnected data--giving our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight.
