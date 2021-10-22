North Star Seeking Volunteers, Donations for Let’s Build Beds Event

Let's Build Beds is a local non-profit organization that builds beds for children ages 3 to 17 across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan

DELTA, OH, UNITED STATES , October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Star BlueScope Steel (NSBSL) and the Pike-Delta-York School District are looking for volunteers and donations for an upcoming Let’s Build Beds event.

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 9 am to 2 pm, volunteers will build beds in front of Pike-Delta-York Elementary School at 1099 Panther Pride Drive in Delta. No experience or skills are required. There are a variety of tasks to suit each person’s abilities. Lunch will be provided.

Let’s Build Beds also accepts donations of brand-new pillows, twin-size sheets and comforters, as well as monetary contributions. You can learn more about Let’s Build Beds on their Facebook page.

North Star’s Involvement

In addition to sending a group of team members to build beds, NSBSL will be donating lunch to feed the volunteers. The steel manufacturer is also encouraging donations from employees by holding a competition to see which team can gather the most bedding. The winning team gets a free lunch.

"We’re really excited to partner with the Delta Schools and make something like this possible,” said Kirsten Fruchey, Community Relations Team Lead. “The Let’s Build Beds organization hasn’t ventured this far west for an event yet, so we hope this will gain more exposure for their mission and bring our local communities together to help."

Michael Horvath, Director of Let’s Build Beds, said, "It's awesome that North Star is willing to sponsor this event and engage the surrounding community to help children in need."

More About Let’s Build Beds

Let’s Build is a local non-profit organization that builds beds for children ages 3 to 17 across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The non-profit partners with churches and various organizations to host building events where they build as many as 60 beds in four hours.

Volunteers from Let’s Build have delivered more than 2,200 beds to the community, fueled by their mission that "every child deserves a bed." They have a growing waitlist of more than 200 kids who need beds.

About North Star BlueScope Steel

Established in 1996, North Star BlueScope Steel is a highly productive steel mill that uses leading-edge technology and processes to produce more than 2 million tons of coiled steel every year. The company delivers hot-rolled bands to coil processors, cold roll strip producers, original equipment manufacturers, the steel pipe and tube industry and steel service centers. North Star places a special emphasis on community and company culture. Employees enjoy an onsite fitness center, weekly bonus plans, profit sharing and pension plans, plus health, dental and life insurance. Tuition reimbursement is available for approved college courses.

