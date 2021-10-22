Equipment Leases Inc. Expands College Scholarship Program
Equipment Leases Inc., based in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced an expansion of their College Scholarship program to include not only one winner for the Spring Semester but now one for the Fall Semester as well. Equipment Leases corporate philosophy is that an education with a goal of a degree is the beginning of a lifetime of opportunity for any young or old willing to make the sacrifice and stretch themselves to learn. We have some of the finest educational resources in the world available here in the U.S. that should be made accessible to anyone willing to work hard.
The scholarship is open to anyone currently enrolled or accepted to an accredited college or university in the U.S. One of the requirements associated with the application process is to submit an 800-1500 word essay from each applicant on this subject “If you owned a business, tell us how you would treat employees, vendors, suppliers, and customers? What kind of business would it be and what skills would you bring to the company to make it successful” Steven Hansen, CEO of Equipment Leases, stated, “We love the interns we have had over the years. As a company committed to quality education for all, the many essays received so far have been extraordinary! With this caliber of potential business owners, we are in good hands for the future”.
For additional information on the scholarship, terms, and conditions, privacy policies, eligibility, and an application using this link – College Scholarship Application.
About Equipment Leases Inc.
Equipment Leases Inc. and its network of lending partners have been serving the SMB markets since 2013, providing business owners with the capital needed to acquire millions in new equipment across multiple industries and time zones. With their principal office located in Utah, they also have a sales satellite office strategically placed in more than ten major cities around the country. For additional information about Equipment Leases Inc., visit us online at EquipmentLeases.com
Steven K Hansen
Equipment Leases Inc.
+1 801-461-3304
proposal@equipmentleases.com
