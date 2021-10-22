TRUST BIOLOGIC™ ALIGNS ITS HEALING EFFECTS WITH #1-NATIONALLY RANKED SR. WOMEN’s PICKLEBALL PRO JULIE JOHNSON
TRUST Biologic, LLC recently aligned with Julie Johnson of Florida, a senior women’s pickleball pro, currently ranked in first place on the national APP Tour.LAKEWOOD, CO, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUST Biologic is an all-natural skincare company championing active agers who rise to perform at the top of their game every day. TRUST recently aligned with Julie Johnson of Florida, a senior women’s pickleball pro, currently ranked in first place on the national APP Tour, and mother of two rising pickleball pros, JW and Jorga.
“We are thrilled to have Julie represent us as an Ambassador, as pickleball has exploded by more than 20% since 2020. Our Pain Gel roller is essential for pain relief, cooling and recovery before and after demanding practice and tournament schedules,” TRUST President Jeffrey Johnson said. “Julie represents the gold standard for TRUST, as she consistently competes in singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles on the tour, which can take a toll on even the most physically fit.”
TRUST Biologic’s Pain Gel roller contains an elixir of CBD and CBG, infused with menthol, camphor and licorice root extracts that penetrate and soothe sore muscles and joints.
According to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball grew by a whopping 21.3% last year as Americans looked for ways to stay active during the pandemic. That figure is part of a five-year trend that has seen pickleball evolve from its humble origins in Bainbridge Island, Washington, to a sport with Olympic aspirations.
In addition to Johnson, TRUST has added Ruth Rosenquist, an International Federation of Pickleball (IFP) Director, to the team as Director of Strategic Partnerships. Since Rosenquist joined the world governing body for pickleball in 2020, member countries have rocketed from 23 to 62, bringing the IFP closer to their mission to pursue recognition for pickleball as a sport by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
About TRUST Biologic
TRUST Beauty got its start in 2016 as an all-natural skincare company founded in Denver by Tom and Kelly Murphy. Over the years, customers requested more products to relieve actively-aging skin, muscles and joints. That’s when the team applied their beauty industry expertise to the next frontier, collaborating with leading-edge laboratories and formulators in the heart of Colorado’s cannabinoid movement.
TRUST Biologic™ was formed to fully represent the new vision and commitment to self-care products with improved functionality. Extensive research resulted in an optimized elixir of CBD (cannabidiol) and CBG (cannabigerol) ingredients. Their best-selling organic Pain Gel formula goes the distance, with menthol, licorice root, jojoba, and other natural extracts that also assist in pain relief, cooling, recovery and the ability to keep moving every day, in your ‘happy place’ on the pickleball court!
Photo caption: Julie Johnson, TRUST Biologic™ Ambassador and #1-Ranked Senior Women’s Pickleball Pro on the APP Tour
