LIFE Mourns the Tragic Loss of Two Volunteers in Haiti

Haiti Earthquake School Distribution

Haiti Earthquake School Distribution

Haiti Earthquake School Distribution

Nonprofit Volunteers Tragically Pass Away

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ongoing political battle in Haiti has left many devastated, including Life for Relief and Development (LIFE), a nonprofit organization based out of Southfield, Michigan. Recently, two LIFE volunteers were killed by a criminal gang in Haiti, while coming out of a bank.

There is an overwhelming amount of exasperation in Haiti, with protests against the harsh economic and political conditions. Poverty is at an all-time high as criminal gangs are demanding money from business leaders, religious leaders and anyone that they can have leverage over to receive money.
Both LIFE volunteers, who shall remain anonymous due to safety reasons, worked as security agents, one leaving behind two kids and a wife, and the other a wife and daughter. The volunteers helped LIFE by securing the road and getting information on where to pass safely with emergency aid for those in need. During the 2020 hurricane, LIFE would not have been able to distribute emergency baskets to victims of the natural disaster without their knowledge and help.

Since 2010, LIFE has been working in Haiti by supporting orphans, providing backpacks of school supplies to children when school starts, as well as providing emergency aid during natural disasters, such as hurricanes and earthquakes. This past September, LIFE distributed care packages, containing tents, sleeping bags and water bottles to families that were affected by the recent earthquake. The distributions took place in: Aquin, Camperin, Corridor, Morisseau, Monsejou, Bord de Mer, and Brodekin. LIFE also distributed school kits to students that survived the earthquake in Ecole les hirondells de St-Thomas d’Aquin and Ecole notre-dame de la mer d’Aquin.

LIFE sends their sincere condolences to the families of our volunteers who passed away tragically and will continue to support their families in this time of need.



Life for Relief and Development’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, Life is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, Life works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

Hala M Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
+ +1 330-815-4706
halamsanyurah@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

LIFE Mourns the Tragic Loss of Two Volunteers in Haiti

Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Human Rights, International Organizations, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Hala M Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
+ +1 330-815-4706 halamsanyurah@gmail.com
Company/Organization
Life for Relief and Development
17300 w 10 mile road
southfield, Michigan, 48075
United States
+1 313-240-2762
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.​ Over the past 28 years, Life has distributed over $502.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 46 countries. Life works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Palestine (through our office in Israel), Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, Life rushes to answer to the call of help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. Our Mission... Life for Relief and Development’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, Life is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, Life works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

More From This Author
LIFE Mourns the Tragic Loss of Two Volunteers in Haiti
LIFE Sends Emergency Aid to Haiti
LIFE ‘Hears the Call’ in Colorado and Florida
View All Stories From This Author