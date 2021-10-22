Bancroft Bridge In Need of Substantial Repairs or Replacement After Damage From Flood

Due to extensive damage from flooding during the remnant of Hurricane Ida, the Bancroft Bridge in Alapocas Run State Park will be closed indefinitely and will need to be substantially repaired or possibly replaced. The bridge is a popular connector that crosses the Brandywine Creek between Rockford Park and Alapocas Run State Park, which is known for its cliffs made of blue rock gneiss.

The Bancroft Bridge in Alapocas Run State Park sustained extensive damage from flooding during the remnant of Hurricane Ida and will need to be substantially repaired or possibly replaced, meaning it will be closed indefinitely.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC)’s Division of Parks and Recreation closed the popular walking bridge after an initial inspection following the Sept. 2 flooding. This week a structural engineer further assessed the bridge and confirmed significant damage. The bridge was damaged from debris as floodwaters elevated to its lower structure. The bridge itself has bowed and shifted on its support beams and foundation, which has cracked.

Repairing the bridge would require a piece-by-piece evaluation and structural rebuild. Depending on the severity of the damage, the bridge may need to be demolished and a new bridge fabricated.

At this point, no timeframe can be given for finishing the assessment, the planning and design of whichever option is chosen, or funding and construction, but the bridge will be closed for an extended period of time.

Updates about the bridge’s repair or replacement progress will be shared on the DNREC’s Alapocas Run and Wilmington State Parks Facebook page.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov or Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov.

###