Nevada Latino Bar Association to host 2021 Inspira Awards October 27
US District Court Judge Gloria M. Navarro among those to be honored
The Nevada Latino Bar Association will present its 2021 Inspira Awards at 5:30 p.m. on October 27, 2021, at The Doyle in Las Vegas.
Formerly known as the Las Vegas Latino Bar Association , the group expanded in 2021 to include Latino attorneys and judges from across the state and was renamed the Nevada Latino Bar Association. Claudia Aguayo, an attorney with the City of North Las Vegas, is the chapter’s president.
The evening of recognition, celebration and fun will honor:
· 2021 Inspira Awardee U.S. District Court Judge Gloria M. Navarro for her countless contributions to Nevada legal community, including being a founding member of the Latino Bar Association (LBA).
· Inaugural Alianza Award winner Ruth Furman of ImageWords Communications for being a valuable friend to the Nevada chapter.
· Inaugural Estrella Award winner Adrian Viesca for being an LBA member who has an unparalleled commitment to community service.
The event will also recognize this year’s Andale Scholarship winners. The Andale Scholarship is open to self-identifying Latinos nationwide, with priority given to students with connections to Nevada.
The scholarship helps pay for Kaplan Law School Admission Test (LSAT) preparation courses and related test fees (a $1,700 value). A higher LSAT score increases the chances of the student being admitted into law school and being able to obtain law school scholarships.
Event tickets are $65 for nonmembers, $55 for members and $40 for students. To purchase tickets, visit nvlba.com/events/2021-inspira-awards-celebration.
MORE ON THE NVLBA
The group’s purpose remains to serve the public interest by cultivating the science of jurisprudence, promoting reform in the law, facilitating the administration of justice and advancing the standing of Latinos in the legal profession, preserving the high standards of professionalism among Latino attorneys, and cooperating with other professional and community organizations.
For more information about the NVLBA, visit nvlba.com.
