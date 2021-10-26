Royal Cyber Launches Augmented Reality Solutions to Accelerate Customer-Centric Experiences
Royal Cyber Inc., a global IT consulting company rolled out Augmented Reality solutions to provide unique customer experiences and increase user engagement.
The AR campaign was built keeping the customer in mind,ensuring a seamless experience. Our collaboration is an outstanding example of innovative customer engagement & we’re excited to see this go live”NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Cyber Inc., a global IT consulting company for business transformation rolled out Augmented Reality solutions to help clients provide unique customer experiences, increase user engagement, and eliminate cognitive overloads.
— Huzefa Peshawarwala
Consumer purchasing decisions are increasingly influenced towards brands who deliver immersive, connected experiences through their products. Companies are at the forefront of innovating the retail experience, giving consumers a seamless way to purchase the product.
The key features of Royal Cyber’s Augmented Reality solutions include virtual try-ons enabling a real-time shopping experience, configurable Augmented Reality that allows 3D customization to create personalized products in real-time and compatibility with both web-based and mobile-based platforms.
With revolutionary experiences such as Face AR and Space AR, Royal Cyber’s Augmented Reality solution can be applied to furniture, retail, fashion, education, tourism, or healthcare among other industries. Offering a complete spectrum across multiple domains, it allows the conversion of ideas into immersive experiences. Even with such exceptional features, the solution is light, user-friendly and engages customers effectively.
In 2020, the global spending on Augmented Reality software and services amounted to $12 billion, an increase of 50% from 2019. In the same year, 32% of consumers used Augmented Reality technologies for shopping and the spending is expected to touch $2095 billion by 2027, witnessing a growth rate of 69% across the next couple of years.
“The Augmented Reality campaign was built keeping the customer in mind, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience. Our collaboration is an outstanding example of innovative customer engagement, and we’ve been super excited to see this go live for our client”, said Huzefa Peshawarwala, Executive Vice President, Royal Cyber. (https://www.linkedin.com/in/huzefa-peshawarwala-8833238/).
Originally developed for its esteemed client in the apparel industry, Royal Cyber’s Augmented Reality solutions can be easily deployed for any clients looking to adopt customer-centric experiences. It supports various e-commerce platforms such as SAP Commerce Cloud, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, HCL Commerce, Magento and many others.
Benefits of Royal Cyber’s Augmented Reality:
• User-centric interactive experiences with multiple touchpoints increasing user engagement
• Ability to boost sales by empowering consumers to make informed purchasing-decisions
• Product accuracy enabling reduced rate of returns and associated infrastructural expenses
• Virtual catalogue offerings allowing portfolio expansions
For information on Royal Cyber’s Augmented Reality solutions, you can visit:
https://www.royalcyber.com/technologies/augmented-reality/
About Royal Cyber
Royal Cyber is a premier global provider of integrated business solutions to high-performing organizations. Having operations in nine countries and over 1000+ domain specialists, Royal Cyber is an award winner under numerous categories for global IT implementations across industry verticals. Royal Cyber’s clients range from SMEs to large conglomerates with operations in diverse verticals worldwide. It offers clients a broad range of solutions to address their business needs. Moreover, Royal Cyber has a network of partners throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. For more information, visit us at https://www.royalcyber.com/
Learn more about Royal Cyber’s Augmented Reality Experience and connect with their experts.
Mahaveer Amudhachandran
Royal Cyber
630-355-6292
info@royalcyber.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn