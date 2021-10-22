ICYMI – HHS Invests over $560 million to Bolster Product Manufacturing to Increase Supply, Availability of COVID-19 Tests

As the Administration works to vaccinate the population, in the past several weeks the Biden Administration, through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has invested more than half a billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan to boost manufacturing of key products needed to increase domestic testing supply. These investments are an integral part of the Administration’s strategy to expand COVID-19 testing and make tests more widely available for Americans as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.

In recent weeks, HHS in partnership with the Department of Defense has awarded over $562 million to a dozen U.S. companies to support manufacturing of supplies like pipette tips, protective packaging, swabs, and reagents used to detect the virus in samples. Supporting manufacturing of needed products like these will help strengthen the supply chain for COVID-19 tests, including rapid at-home tests, with the goal of increasing supply and availability of tests that are high quality and easy to use.

These investments come on the heels of President Biden’s recent announcements to make testing more available to Americans. Last month, he announced the Administration would invest a total of $3 billion in rapid testing in order to quadruple the supply of at-home tests by December, as well as increase the number of no-cost testing sites, including up to 30,000 pharmacies next month.

To bolster these efforts and expand upon HHS’ earlier investments this year to strengthen the availability of COVID-19 testing, HHS and DOD have recently made awards to: