Agricultural Leadership Opportunity for High School Students

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a new agricultural leadership program for Maine teens to meet weekly from 3:30 – 4:45 PM from Nov. 2nd through–Dec.14th. The program will be conducted online, with a special, optional on-campus, in-person event on the Orono campus on November 11th!

The “Fall Agricultural Leadership Ambassador Program” is designed to provide agricultural education and leadership experiences online and in person to Maine youth ages 14–18. Participants will explore their shared interest in agriculture, including career pathways and post-secondary options, and examine current issues in food systems, livestock and crop sciences, aquaculture and more. Current 4-H membership is not required.

The program is free, registration is required. Register on the program webpage. Current CDC and University of Maine health guidelines will be followed for all in-person events.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara Conant, 207.781.6099; sara.conant@maine.edu.