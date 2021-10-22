Smart Wearables Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2025

Smart Wearables Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart wearables market is expected grow from $14.93 billion in 2020 to $17.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart wearables market is expected to reach $30.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%. The increasing demand for wireless sports and fitness devices is projected to drive the smart wearables market.

The smart wearables market covered in this report is segmented by device into smartwatches, smart glasses, fitness & wellness devices, smart clothing, others and by application into lifestyle, healthcare, consumer applications, defense, fitness & sports, enterprise & industrial.

Trends In The Global Smart Wearables Market

The use of smart rings is a key trend shaping the growth of the smart wearables global market. A smart ring is a wearable electronic device equipped with mobile devices such as sensors and NFC chips that are used as a peripheral tool to assist mobile devices for a variety of purposes, often monitoring everyday tasks. For example, in September 2019, Amazon introduced the Echo Loop Smart Ring with the intention of keeping Alexa on finger. The Echo Loop Smart Ring vibrates to alert users to notifications, while built-in microphones and speakers will be enabled to communicate with Alexa.

Global Smart Wearables Market Segments:

The global smart wearables market is further segmented:

By Devices: Smart Watches, Smart Glasses, Fitness & Wellness Devices, Smart Clothing, Others

By Application: Lifestyle, Healthcare, Consumer Applications, Defense, Fitness & Sports, Enterprise & Industrial.

By Geography: The global smart wearables market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Smart Wearables Market Organizations Covered: Apple Inc., Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Nike, Motorola Solutions Inc., Garmin, Jawbone, and Misfit.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

