Rankings of the world’s Top-5 EV Charging Providers

This report provides a ranking of the leading providers of EV charging infrastructure in China, the EU, the USA and other leading hubs of electrification.

By 2025, China plans to deploy 2 M+ public charging points; the European Commission 1 M public chargers; and California, USA’s largest EV market, 250k public and shared private charging outlets.” — AUTO2X

LONDON, UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EV (Electric Vehicle) charging infrastructure providers are poised for growth.

Triggered by the rapid increase in the number of electric vehicles, the charging network, as a necessary infrastructure for the development of electric vehicles, is about to follow in growth. Relevant national policies in China, the EU and the US have clearly shifted financial subsidies from “replenishment of vehicles” to “replenishment of piles”, and guided local financial subsidies from “replenishment of purchases” to “replenishment of operations”.

China is different from Europe and the United States. Many families in Europe and the United States live in single-family houses, have sufficient parking spaces, and the construction of private piles is relatively convenient. Therefore, the demand for public piles in these regions is weak, and the proportion of private charging points is relatively high. The ratio of NEVs to public charging posts is also high.

The situation is different in China; the high population density of China’s major cities adds to the complexity of installing private charging piles; in addition, the property situation is complex, parking spaces are scarce, and the construction of private piles is lagging. Therefore, the focus in China is on the development of public charging piles.

China’s EV Charging Infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the growing demand for NEVs

China is the world’s largest car market in terms of new car sales with 20.19 million sold in 2020 and the leading market in electric vehicle sales with 1.25 million New Energy Vehicles (NEV) sold in 2020, according to CAAM. Its strong position in the global automotive market is coupled with strong commitment and competitiveness in the digital economy, favourable government policy which supports ICVs and NEVs.

Germany’s draft low for nationwide coverage of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Germany will launch a Europe-wide tender for the construction and operation of a nationwide fast-charging network at 1000 locations. In addition, most charging points have only been able to charge with normal charging power (of a maximum of 22 kW), because fast charging (with over 100 kW) has not yet been specifically promoted nationwide.

Currently, less than 2% of all charging points have a charging capacity of at least 100 kW. For the successful market ramp-up of e- vehicles, however, a needs-based, nationwide and user-friendly charging station infrastructure (LIS) is required.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1.1. Summary of Rankings and Market shares of Top EV Charging Providers

1.2. The state of global EV Charging Stations across major electrification hubs

1.2.1. China’s limited EV charging network hinders wider adoption of NEVs

1.2.2. Public Charging Infrastructure in Europe is gearing up for a new phase

1.2.3. EV Charging Infrastructure in the USA and California

1.3. Global Carmaker’s services related to Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure



Ranking & Market Shares of Top-5 EV Charging Providers

2.1. Global Ranking & Market Shares of Top EV Charging Providers

2.2. Ranking & Market Shares by Public Chargers deployed (on June 31st, 2021)

2.3. Ranking by Roaming Charging Network (on June 31st, 2021)

2.4. Global EV Charging Stations 2018-2021 and forecast for 2025

2.5. The Charging Infrastructure (value) Chain

Top Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Providers

3.1. ABB

3.2. ChargePoint

3.2.1. ChargePoint’s Current offerings, ambition and investments

3.2.2. Position & Market share in EV Charging market

3.2.3. Financials

3.2.4. Business Model

3.3. Electrify America

3.4. EVBox

3.4.1. EVBox’s Current offerings, ambition and investments

3.4.2. Financials

3.4.3. Position & Market share in EV Charging market

3.5. StarCharge

3.5.1. Current offerings, ambition and investments

3.5.2. Position & Market share in EV Charging market

3.6. State Grid

3.6.1. Current offerings, ambition and investments in EV Charging

3.6.2. Position & Market share in EV Charging market

3.7. Telaidian New Energy Co., Ltd.

3.7.1. Current offerings, ambition and investments in EV Charging.

3.7.2. Position & Market share in EV Charging market

3.7.3. Financials

3.8. Tesla Charging Network

3.9. Ubitricity

3.10. WiTricity

EV Charging Infrastructure in China, Europe, USA

4.1. The State of Electric Vehicle Charging infrastructure in China.

4.1.1. Top Charging Infrastructure Providers in China

4.1.2. Operation Model of China’s Public Charging Pile Industry

4.2. The State of EV Charging infrastructure in Europe

4.2.1. Every tenth passenger car sold in the EU is electrically chargeable

4.2.2. The current progress in EU’s charging infrastructure

4.2.3. EV Charging Infrastructure in Germany

4.3. State of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in the USA.

4.3.1. Electric car sales and penetration in the USA.

4.3.2. USA’s EV Infrastructure

4.3.3. The case of California.

4.4. EV Charging Infrastructure in India

Players

1. ABB

2. ChargePoint

3. Electrify America

4. EVBox

5. StarCharge

6. State Grid

7. Telaidian New Energy Co., Ltd.

8. Tesla Charging Network

9. Ubitricity

10. WiTricity

About AUTO2X

Auto2x, which stands for ‘’automotive-connected-to-everything’’, is a London-based automotive consultancy that offers business intelligence reports and custom research to carmakers, Tier 1s & 2s, investment banks, and other stakeholders, on technologies that will enable the transition towards the future of the automotive industry. Our reports portfolio focuses on Intelligent & Autonomous Vehicles (ADAS & Automated Driving, Connected Cars (incl. OTA), Automotive Cyber Security, V2X) and Efficient & Smart mobility (Alternative powertrains (AFV) and new mobility business models).