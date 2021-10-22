Royalton Barracks / Wrong Way Driver / DUI & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B203511

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 10/21/21 @ 2151 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Randolph, MM 36

VIOLATION: DUI and Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Kalvyn Langford

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/21/21 at approximately 2150 hours, Vermont State Police received multiple

911 calls regarding a wrong way driver on Interstate 89 in Randolph, VT. Callers

stated that a vehicle was heading northbound in the southbound lane of travel.

The operator, Kalvyn Langford, then crashed with a vehicle coming southbound.

All three occupants of this vehicle were uninjured. Investigation revealed that

Langford was operating the vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. Langford

was arrested on suspicion of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation and transported

to the Royalton Barracks for processing. She was released on citation to appear

at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2021 @ 0800 am

COURT: Chelsea

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.