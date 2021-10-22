Royalton Barracks / Wrong Way Driver / DUI & Negligent Operation
CASE#: 21B203511
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 10/21/21 @ 2151 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Randolph, MM 36
VIOLATION: DUI and Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Kalvyn Langford
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/21/21 at approximately 2150 hours, Vermont State Police received multiple
911 calls regarding a wrong way driver on Interstate 89 in Randolph, VT. Callers
stated that a vehicle was heading northbound in the southbound lane of travel.
The operator, Kalvyn Langford, then crashed with a vehicle coming southbound.
All three occupants of this vehicle were uninjured. Investigation revealed that
Langford was operating the vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. Langford
was arrested on suspicion of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation and transported
to the Royalton Barracks for processing. She was released on citation to appear
at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2021 @ 0800 am
COURT: Chelsea
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.