Thomas Layou Indicted for Anchorage Murder

October 21, 2021

(Anchorage, AK) – An Anchorage grand jury has indicted 38 year-old Thomas Layou on one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Layou is accused of killing Patrice Layou on Oct. 10, 2021, near 46th Avenue and Folker Street in Anchorage.

If convicted at trial, Layou faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment for the murder charges.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Layou is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Bail is set at $200,000 plus a court approved third-party custodian. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage today.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Luba Bartnitskaia at (907) 269-6300 or luba.bartnitskaia@alaska.gov.

