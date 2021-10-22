Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,412 in the last 365 days.

Thomas Layou Indicted for Anchorage Murder

October 21, 2021

(Anchorage, AK) – An Anchorage grand jury has indicted 38 year-old Thomas Layou on one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Layou is accused of killing Patrice Layou on Oct. 10, 2021, near 46th Avenue and Folker Street in Anchorage.

If convicted at trial, Layou faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment for the murder charges.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Layou is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Bail is set at $200,000 plus a court approved third-party custodian. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage today.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Luba Bartnitskaia at (907) 269-6300 or luba.bartnitskaia@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Aaron Sadler.

You just read:

Thomas Layou Indicted for Anchorage Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.