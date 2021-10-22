PCS Opens New Office in Red Bank, New Jersey

National IT Firm to Add Local Jobs

MOORESTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Countering a downsizing and closing office trend, PCS has opened an office in Red Bank to better serve the IT market in northern New Jersey and New York City.

"We have a strong presence along the East Coast and felt that an office with staff in the northern New Jersey and New York markets would make it more accessible to our clients," said PCS founder and CEO Anthony Mongeluzo.

While much of the IT work is done remotely, issues arise, especially those related to hardware, that require a physical presence, according to Chris Church, solutions engineer and director, Red Bank office.

"IT problems can still require an expert technician to handle them, and with an office in Red Bank, we reduce the time required for our experts to help clients in northern New Jersey and New York City," Church said. "The distance to New York City is an hour, and the faster we get to a client's office, the quicker we can resolve the issue."

PCS, formerly Pro Computer Service, started in an extra bedroom of Anthony Mongeluzo's parents' home. Today, PCS has national clients, offices in five states and more than 170 employees.

"I know we're bucking the trend by opening a new office and hiring staff, but we feel the business climate is strong in northern New Jersey and New York City," said Mongeluzo. "Even with the high-end technical services that we provide remotely, some issues still require a human presence. And we've learned that when someone needs help, they want it now."

The new office will hire IT people who want to join a growing company that has a positive culture and a great working atmosphere, according to Mongeluzo. "We're always looking for smart techs who want to be part of a working environment and a company that appreciates talent and the opportunity to advance," he said.

