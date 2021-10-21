Secretary of State Issues A Certificate of Election for House District 63

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, October 21, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— In accordance with state law, the Special General Election for House District 63 has been cancelled, and the sole, legally qualified candidate, Cynthia Lee Almond, was issued a Certificate of Election.

According to Alabama law, the Secretary of State may issue a Certificate of Election if a candidate is the sole, certified contender on the date of the scheduled primary election. In this case, the Republican Party only certified one candidate for their primary election, and the Democratic Party did not certify any candidates. Also, no independent or third-party candidates obtained ballot access by the close of business on the October 19th primary date. As a result, Cynthia Lee Almond was issued a Certificate of Election on October 20, 2021, and she has been sworn in to represent House District 63 in the Alabama State House.

If you have any questions or need more information, then call the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

