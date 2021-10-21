Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Rahmeyer vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

21 October 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, created by the October 8, 2021, retirement of Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer:

There are seven applicants, of whom three report they are female and none report they are minority applicants. Four are employed outside the Springfield metropolitan area. Five applicants work in the public sector, one works in the private sector and one works in both. Of those in the private sector, one works in a solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, five are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 48.9 years.

Rule 10.28(d) permits the commission to select from among all a vacancy’s applicants those it wishes to interview. Historically, names of those being considered for a judicial vacancy were not released to the public; effective September 2010, the Supreme Court of Missouri changed Rule 10 to permit the judicial commissions to release the names of those individuals being interviewed. For the vacancy created by Judge Rahmeyer’s retirement, the commission announces it will interview all seven applicants:

Becky J.W. Borthwick Jennifer R. Growcock Matthew P. Hamner Joseph L. Hensley Scott T. Horman Laura J. Johnson Bryan E. Nickell

The commission is expected to conduct interviews beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Hotel Vandivort, 305 East Walnut Street, in Springfield. The commission is expected to begin meeting at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 22, after interviews conclude, to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

###

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

Newsroom - SD