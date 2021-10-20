Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,413 in the last 365 days.

California’s Winter Bar Exam Will Be Held In Person, Supreme Court Says

The California Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order announcing that the exam will take place in person Feb. 22-23, “subject to any restrictions that may be imposed by any state or local public health orders in effect on those dates.”

You just read:

California’s Winter Bar Exam Will Be Held In Person, Supreme Court Says

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.