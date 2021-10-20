The California Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order announcing that the exam will take place in person Feb. 22-23, “subject to any restrictions that may be imposed by any state or local public health orders in effect on those dates.”
You just read:
California’s Winter Bar Exam Will Be Held In Person, Supreme Court Says
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.