Better Business Bureau Recognizes Sterling Staffing Solutions with Winner of Distinction 2021 Award
Twin brothers and owners of Sterling Staffing Solutions, Stephen Levi Carter, MBA (left) and Dr. Sterling L. Carter (right) are awarded the BBB Winner of Distinction Award 2021.
Recognized as a Winner of Distinction, this was the 4th time Sterling Staffing Solutions was acknowledged by the Better Business Bureau for service excellence.SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Stephen L. Carter, (281) 240-3536 | Dr. Sterling L. Carter, (281) 240-3140
In recognizing businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to quality in the workplace, Sterling Staffing Solutions was one of 236 companies recognized at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence on October 12, 2021. Recognized as a Winner of Distinction, this was the 4th time to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau for service excellence.
When asked what it means to Sterling Staffing Solutions to receive this recognition, co-founders Mr. Stephen L. Carter, CEO & Dr. Sterling L. Carter, COO, states “We work hard to provide top notch service to our customers and clients and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts.”
About Sterling Staffing Solutions
Sterling Staffing Solutions, headquartered in Sugar Land and founded in 2011, staffs more than 1,000 physical, occupational and speech licensed therapists, nurses and medical social workers throughout Texas and Oklahoma. It won the 2019 Gold Stevie Awards in the category of Minority Owned Business and Veteran Owned Business from The American Business Awards and has been named to the Inc. 2019 5000 list for the third consecutive year. It was a 2018 Black Enterprise Family Business of The Year, won the Greater Houston Black Chamber’s 23rd Annual Pinnacle Award and was the Gold Winner of the 2021 Business Titan Award. The business has been featured in both local and national publications. For more information, visit SterlingStaffingSolutions.com.
About Dr. Sterling L. Carter and Stephen Levi Carter, MBA
Dr. Sterling Carter and Stephen Levi Carter, MBA are twin entrepreneurs and motivational speakers based in Houston, Texas. Dr. Sterling Carter is a clinical expert with over 20 years of experience as a physical therapist. Stephen Levi Carter, MBA has over two decades of experience in managerial and executive-level positions for a variety of industries, including medical insurance and the oil and gas industry. The brothers founded Sterling Staffing Solutions in 2011, which has grown into a multimillion-dollar company that specializes in providing medical staffing services to home health agencies, hospices, hospitals, and rehab facilities. They collectively founded and operated several companies including Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness, White Orchid Hospice and MyMedCred.com. The twin entrepreneurs have released an “Amazon Best Seller” book entitled “Double Your Success” on the prestigious ForbesBooks publishing imprint under media giant Forbes Magazine. For more information, visit TheCarterBrothers.com.
Stephen Carter
Sterling Staffing Solutions
+1 281-240-3536
email us here