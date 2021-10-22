Vera McCoy: Helping Entrepreneurs plan for tough financial decisions
Tough financial decisions are something everyone will encounter at some point. It is important to handle them rationally.
We aim to get people striving to a place where they are thriving once they get out of bankruptcy. Some realize that this won't happen overnight, just as filing for bankruptcy didn't happen overnight.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vera McCoy, the Financial 1st Aid Podcast host, is a business owner and practicing attorney whose areas of practice are real estate and bankruptcy.
Using her vast experience stretching over three decades, McCoy provides legal counseling and services to clients regarding financial decision-making and strategizing. She also assists with contract preparation and review, evictions, foreclosure, short sales, and property management and maintenance.
Financial advice is something that many entrepreneurs desperately need, as it can be easy to fall into debt through a few misguided strategic decisions.
Being an entrepreneur, you have to look for ways to make money. Sometimes as an entrepreneur, you're forced to make difficult decisions, such as, whether to stay on the same course or whether to file for bankruptcy.
We aim to get people striving to get to a place where they are thriving once they get out of bankruptcy. Some people realize that this will not happen overnight, just as falling into bankruptcy did not happen overnight. My catchphrase is ‘educate, motivate and inspire,’” said McCoy, speaking on the Billionaires in Boxers Global Podcast with Phil Pelucha.
Whether you are an entrepreneur or an investor who wants to start a business, or you are someone considering bankruptcy, the Financial 1st Aid Podcast aims to help you move in the right direction from idea to implementation.
During her podcast, various ideas are shared about what makes a good business.
“There are two parts to the podcast. One is about entrepreneurship, where guests discuss their businesses and what they have to offer. The other group is entrepreneurs who have gone through the bankruptcy process and they tell their stories. Those are the stories that I love to hear, and by getting them out there, we hope that we can make a difference in the lives of people who may be in similar situations. They can see that people who are multi-millionaires and billionaires have also had bad experiences. We want to help people not just survive after bankruptcy but also thrive after it,” said McCoy.
Financial 1st Aid wants to assist you in rebuilding your credit as McCoy believes it is essential that entrepreneurs rebuild their personal & business credit score if they want to take their businesses to the next level.
“If you want to build your business, you have to get something started, even if it is just a $1500 credit card. This will help you build a track record and prove to your creditors that you are creditworthy,” said McCoy.
Financial 1st Aid also offers other tools that are valuable to entrepreneurs. We offer investment strategies that will hopefully, help you to avoid finding yourself in a difficult financial situation in the future. From real estate to cryptocurrency, Financial 1st Aid wants to assist you in putting yourself in a good financial situation.
McCoy’s entrepreneurship and financial strategy knowledge stem from her own experiences as an entrepreneur, totaling more than three decades. In her career, she has had the opportunity to work with many different people and many successful entrepreneurs.
“I’ve had a few clients that have come to me, and I knew that they purchased homes and other real estate. The ones that are doing well end up giving me referrals. It’s gratifying to see them flourishing. Then other clients say that they got relief and can now go about their business without being concerned about somebody with a tow-truck taking their cars away,” said McCoy.
Declaring bankruptcy is difficult for many entrepreneurs. It comes with stress, but many also suffer emotional strain due to the embarrassment that may come with it. Nevertheless, McCoy believes that there are times when it is best to declare bankruptcy.
“As an entrepreneur, you have to make tough decisions, and most of them are financial decisions. The decision to file for bankruptcy may be one of the best and biggest decisions that you have made. This will allow you to reorganize your business and finances. When you do that, it puts you in a better place than you were before,” said McCoy.
