From Roofing to Insulation, Custom Sized Polycarbonate Multiwall Expands Its Versatility
Interstate Plastics now provides solutions for polycarbonate multiwall applications where standard options won't work.
Cut-to-size helps consumers ensure that the material they receive is ready for use without the need for cutting. This increases polycarbonate multiwall's versatility in a wide range of applications.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Plastics now provides solutions for polycarbonate multiwall and twinwall applications with non-standard dimensions. As a leading provider and master distributor of polycarbonate multiwall sheet and accessories, Interstate Plastics now offers cut-to-size options for custom roofing, glazing, and containment system projects where standard options won't work.
— Christopher Isar
Polycarbonate multiwall sheet is one of the few materials for roofing, glazing, and insulating that provides an excellent combination of durability, weatherability, and ease of installation. A popular construction material, multiwall comes in standard dimensions that allow for easy planning and installation. However, the standard dimensions of multiwall do not always meet a project's requirements.
Interstate Plastics cut-to-size polycarbonate multiwall panels add flexibility to the otherwise standard sheet sizes, and allow the use of multiwall in projects where traditional panels would be too big. From roofing and glazing to greenhouses, skylights, patio covers, and hurricane and storm panels, cut-to-size service from Interstate Plastics makes multiwall and twinwall more versatile than ever.
Polycarbonate multiwall panels are known for their light weight, impact resistance, and high light transmission. Its unique cellular structure gives it flexibility and a weight up to twelve times lighter than glass. Double-paneled twinwall sheet traps air between the panels to increase its insulation strength, allowing twinwall to be an excellent thermal insulator as no significant heat transfer occurs. Multiple layers of polycarbonate sheet add additional strength, rigidity, and increased insulation, making twinwall virtually unbreakable when hit with hard impacts.
Polycarbonate twinwall has excellent light-transmitting and reflective qualities. Through a co-extrusion process, multiwall and twinwall are protected from the harmful effects of UV radiation - they will not discolor or degrade when exposed to long-term sunlight. This UV protection allows only beneficial infrared light to pass through — a helpful trait that encourages ideal plant growth in greenhouses. Polycarbonate twinwall and multiwall is highly flame retardant and can handle extreme temperatures ranging from -40F to 240F.
Polycarbonate multiwall’s physical properties make it applicable to more than just roofing and glazing. Multiwall panels are a fantastic choice for containment systems due to their excellent thermal insulation, longevity, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Datacenter configurations use polycarbonate multiwall and twinwall as physical barriers that separate the hot and cold aisles and prevent significant heat transfer. This insulation saves money by reducing the energy consumption necessary for keeping servers at standard operating temperatures.
To learn more about cut-to-size twinwall or multiwall and its roofing, glazing, DIY, and containment applications, give the plastics experts at Interstate Plastics a call at (888) 768-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
