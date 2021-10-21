Submit Release
Route 28 Overnight Bridge Washings Begin Sunday Night in the City of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight bridge washing activities on various Route 28 bridges in O’Hara Township and Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County will begin Sunday night, October 24 weather permitting.

Beginning Sunday, bridge washing operations requiring overnight lane restrictions on the ramps connecting Route 28 to the North Shore, I-376, and I-279 will occur weeknights from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through Friday, November 5.

Please use caution in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

