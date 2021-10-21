Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,455 in the last 365 days.

Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Multiple Routes in Adams County

​Crossing will be detoured during replacement

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Adams County are advised a railroad contractor plans to replace at-grade crossings on multiple routes in the county. The crossings will be closed, and detours will be in effect.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, November 1, through Friday, November 5, Hanover Street (Route 1015) between Carlisle Pike (Route 94) and Red Hill Road in Oxford Township. A detour will use Carlisle Pike and Route 30.

Monday, November 8 through Wednesday, November 10, Lincoln Highway (Route 30) between Water Street and Middle Street in Oxford Borough. A detour will use 

Wednesday, November 10, through Friday, November 12, Chambersburg Road (Route 30) between Seven Stars Road and Old Route 30 in Franklin Township, northwest of Gettysburg Borough. A detour will use High Street, Old Route 30, Orrtanna Road, Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road and Route 116.

This schedule is weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at District 8.  

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

You just read:

Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Multiple Routes in Adams County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.