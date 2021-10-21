Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Multiple Routes in Adams County
Crossing will be detoured during replacement
Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Adams County are advised a railroad contractor plans to replace at-grade crossings on multiple routes in the county. The crossings will be closed, and detours will be in effect.
The schedule is as follows:
• Monday, November 1, through Friday, November 5, Hanover Street (Route 1015) between Carlisle Pike (Route 94) and Red Hill Road in Oxford Township. A detour will use Carlisle Pike and Route 30.
• Monday, November 8 through Wednesday, November 10, Lincoln Highway (Route 30) between Water Street and Middle Street in Oxford Borough. A detour will use
• Wednesday, November 10, through Friday, November 12, Chambersburg Road (Route 30) between Seven Stars Road and Old Route 30 in Franklin Township, northwest of Gettysburg Borough. A detour will use High Street, Old Route 30, Orrtanna Road, Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road and Route 116.
This schedule is weather permitting.
