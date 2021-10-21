U.S. 1, Street Road (Route 132) Periodic Nighttime Lane Closures, Traffic Stoppages Next Week for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA - Periodic northbound and southbound single lane closures and 15-minute stoppages may be in place on U.S. 1 in Bucks County on Monday, October 25, through Thursday, October 28, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM for construction between the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange in Bensalem Township and the Penndel/Business U.S.1 Interchange in Middletown Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the periodic 15-minute traffic stoppages on U.S.1, Bristol Road also will be closed between Neshaminy Boulevard and Old Lincoln Highway. The stoppages and closures are required as crews conduct controlled blasting to remove rock from the embankments along U.S. 1 where widening will take place.

In addition, from 8:00 PM, Friday, October 29, to 6:00 PM, Saturday, October 30, Street Road (Route 132) will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way in Bensalem Township for intersection reconstruction.

Periodic lane restrictions also may be in place on Sunday, October 24, through Thursday, October 28, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for construction on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange and on eastbound and/or westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way in Bensalem Township.

Crews are reconstructing and widening almost three miles of roadway, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit — under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $110.8 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

Sections RC1 and RC2 are two of the three construction contracts to rebuild and widen U.S. 1; replace aging bridges; and install safety enhancements along a four-mile section of the expressway from just north of Philadelphia to just north of Route 413 (Pine Street) in Middletown Township and Langhorne Borough. For more information, visit the U.S. 1 Bucks Reconstruction Project website.

