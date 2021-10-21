Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Task Force to Study Canine Breeding Facilities and Sourcing Standards to Meet Nov. 5 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Task Force to Study Canine Breeding Facilities and Sourcing Standards will meet on Friday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public and will include a discussion on task force organization and planning. 

For more details or call-in information, please contact Cassie Shirk at cassie.shirk@maryland.gov or 410-841-5886.

