DCR Technologies and Construction Equipment Guide announce strategic partnership
With DCR's technology, CEG website visitors can apply for financing over cell phones; CEG dealers can track leads & manage lender submissions in a secure portal
We are partnering with DCR to deliver a transformational business experience for our customers.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DCR Technologies and Construction Equipment Guide (CEG) are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership, combining DCR's industry leading origination technology with CEG's classified equipment listings for nearly 1,700 dealers nationwide.
— Teddy McKeon Jr.
With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, CEG recognized the need for accelerating the adoption of digital solutions to stay ahead of its competition. The DCR-CEG partnership will enable CEG's millions of online visitors and customers to apply for financing on multiple platforms, including their cell phones. The vendors who list their equipment for sale on CEG's six websites cover Agriculture, Forestry, Cranes, Trucks, Trailers, and Construction industry verticals. With DCR's smart technology, the dealers can track leads, submit online credit applications, and manage lender submissions in a single portal to increase sales conversion and enable efficient interactions between customers, dealers, and lenders. DCR’s platform offers enhanced features like secure credit applications, instant 2-way chat, finance proposals in seconds, electronic documentation capabilities, and access to a large lender network for instant approvals.
"The DCR-CEG partnership is a powerful combination. We're harnessing the power of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the equipment buying experience for CEG's thousands of dealers.", said Beckham Thomas, Founder and CEO of DCR Technologies, "DCR is proud to partner with an esteemed brand, CEG, that has been serving American business for over 65 years."
“We are partnering with DCR to deliver a transformational business experience for our customers", said Teddy McKeon Jr., Executive Publisher of Construction Equipment Guide. “Together, working as one team, we will help place our customers and vendor partners on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape.”
About DCR Technologies: DCR (Dealer Credit Resources) Technologies is redefining the commercial equipment Industry by enhancing the customer experience and digitizing the origination processes. DCR’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is the most versatile on the market. It aligns all deal stakeholders on a single, streamlined credit collaboration platform. DCR enables manual and automated workflows with several third-party integrations ranging from bureaus, alternative data sources, lenders, and finance companies to fraud assessment, electronic documentation, and others. For more information, call Vijay Patil at 657.231.7107, or email Vijay@dcr.ai, or visit www.dcr.ai
Vijay Patil
DCR Technologies
+1 657-231-7107
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn