Lock trust, A $450 million dollar company makes a prestigious move to Lithuania

LT to expand to 250 new employees over the next 2 years.

Dreams are not what you see in your sleep, its the thing that doesn't let you sleep” — A P J Abdul Kalam

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, EUROPE, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lock trust, a 450 million dollar Technology company makes a prestigious move to Lithuania .

The A list country is a ideal partnership for plans on hiring over 250 new employees in the next 2 years. Our educational & mentorship program in iT development will be a training hub for global tech development and expansion..

After 7 successful years of development and delivering education to more than 432 students while partnering with several collages in India .we are excited to move operations to the beautiful Baltic region.

Expansion of operations will commence December 1, 2021, with team leaders relocating to Lithuania , expected ramp up will be first quarter of 2022.

We will be interviewing new talent to work along side our vastly experienced development team.

About Lock Trust, UAB

Lock Trust, UAB & Lock Trust inc. is in its soft launch stage and founded in 2013 by a 25 year vet in the industry. The company is based in both Lithuania EU and Tampa Florida and Lithuania EU,Locktrust.com is a streamlined technology and payment processing firm serving individual consumers, small to large-market institutions, and governments with a customizable suite ranging of banking, automated taxing, and other financial and risk management products and services. Our vision is that Lock Trust technology will move the world into a one world market; securely combining both physical and digital channels.

