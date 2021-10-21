Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,410 in the last 365 days.

Lock trust, A $450 million dollar company makes a prestigious move to Lithuania

LT to expand to 250 new employees over the next 2 years.

Dreams are not what you see in your sleep, its the thing that doesn't let you sleep”
— A P J Abdul Kalam

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, EUROPE, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lock trust, a 450 million dollar Technology company makes a prestigious  move to Lithuania .

The A list country is a ideal partnership for  plans on hiring over 250 new employees  in the next 2 years.  Our educational  & mentorship  program in iT  development will be a training  hub for global tech development  and expansion..

After 7 successful  years of development and delivering  education to more than 432 students  while partnering  with several collages in India .we are excited  to move operations  to the beautiful  Baltic region. 

Expansion of operations will commence December 1, 2021, with team leaders relocating to Lithuania , expected ramp up will be first quarter of 2022.
We will be interviewing new talent to work along side our vastly experienced development team.

About Lock Trust, UAB
Lock Trust, UAB & Lock Trust inc. is in its soft launch stage and founded in 2013 by a 25 year vet in the industry. The company is based in both Lithuania EU and Tampa Florida and Lithuania EU,Locktrust.com is a streamlined technology and payment processing firm serving individual consumers, small to large-market institutions, and governments with a customizable suite ranging of banking, automated taxing, and other financial and risk management products and services. Our vision is that Lock Trust technology will move the world into a one world market; securely combining both physical and digital channels.

Lock Trust, Inc. Investor relations Gina LeBlanc President /Founder Tel.: +1 407 520 9731
Email: Gina@LockTrust.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "predict", "should" and "'will" and

gina leblanc
lock trust inc
+1 407-520-9731
email us here

You just read:

Lock trust, A $450 million dollar company makes a prestigious move to Lithuania

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.