Long Cove Resort & Marina Honors Veterans with Flag raising.

Long Cove Resort inaugural Flag Raising for Memeorial Day

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Cove Resort & Marina Celebrates Mermorial Day with a Inaugural Flag Raising ceremony presented by
U.S Veteran Color Guard.

On May 23, at 11: 00 am to raise a new flag in honor of the heroes of the united states military service who have paid the ultimate price for their country, for all of us who enjoy the freedoms we cherish today, especially during these challenging times.

Join us online at facebook for live streaming or in person, on Lake Wylie at 14629 Rain Barrel Rd Charlotte North Carolina.
Military members and Veterans , Families of Active military are invited to celebrate.

Attendees - please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing .

Long Cove Resort & Marina

Contact Lerone, (the bow tie guy) at our guest services with questions 1 -704-588-1467

gina leblanc
Long Cove Investment Group
+1 407-520-9731
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

