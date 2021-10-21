Fall Foliage Report for October 21, 2021

October 21, 2021

It’s mid-October here in Maryland and we have something to offer every fall foliage enthusiast. Crossing our state from west to east, you will experience it all — glorious autumn jewel tones decorating the skyline in the west —breathtaking sunrises and local critters basking in the last warm days of fall in the east. We cover it all this week, and we’ve received some of the best photos yet from our park managers, forestry staff, and loyal readers to beautifully illustrate this magical time of year.

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

Join us as we follow the transition each week with reports from our experts at our state forests and parks. This year for the first time, we welcome all of Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts to send in photos capturing the beauty of the fall season. Please use the submission form to submit your entries directly to us. Your photo might be selected to appear in a future edition of the Fall Foliage Report!

Garrett County, Maryland

Sunrise over Monroe Run The best times for viewing the most vibrant foliage are during sunrise and sunset, when the angle of the sun seemingly warms the leaves, revealing opulent shades of amber, ruby, and gold. Melissa Nash – Forester/Garrett Project Manager, Forest Service

Washington County, Maryland

Fort Frederick State Park

Fort Frederick picnic area, October 21, 2021 Check back each week, we’ll be posting an updated photo of this spot so you can see the leaves changing week to week.

Plantation Trail Head Potomac River

Cooler nights have delivered new color changes to the forest landscape at Fort Frederick State Park from the banks of the Potomac River to the Tree Plantation Trail. The tree canopy above the 78th meridian is revealing brilliant pops of crimson, delighting picnic-goers. Bob Study – Fort Frederick State Park Complex

Frederick County, Maryland

Cunningham Falls/Gambrill State Parks

Mink Farm Road William Houck Drive

Campground Drive

Houck Campground

The fall colors at Cunningham Falls State Park are a bit dull compared to years past, and unfortunately the wind that has visited us the past few days is prematurely evicting the leaves from the trees. There’s certainly more color to come, but visit soon because the bright yellow hickory leaves aren’t going to stay around long. Melissa Carson – Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks

Cecil County, Maryland

Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area

A few crisp nights and breezy days and suddenly it’s fall at Fair Hill. The oaks are still green, but there is plenty of color to be found in the red of the maples and the purple tops of billowing grasses in the rolling meadows. Chicken of the woods, the edible sulfur shelf fungus, Laetiporus sulphureus, provides a brilliant pop of color in the deep woods, and can be a welcome treat in a breakfast omelet for the adventurous forager. Park Ranger Lesley Leader – Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area

Dorchester County

Bill Burton Fishing Pier

While the mid-Shore is one of the last to the party when it comes to fall foliage, our region does boast the brightest, most beautiful sunrises and sunsets in the fall like this one from the Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park in Dorchester County. Clouds, cooler temperatures, and the tilt of the Earth this time of the year create ideal conditions for vibrant colors in the sky to begin and end our fall days. Ranger Dana Paterra – Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

Garter Snake

We are just beginning to see some patches of color in Tubman Country. The critters around the park are taking advantage of the sunny days. Cierra Maszkiewicz — Park Ranger, Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

Photo Submissions for the Week

We’d like to thank all the folks that continue to send in photos of fall scenes from around Maryland. Glimpses of fall and shorter days can be seen from all parts of the state thanks to your participation. Please send us your fall foliage photos, including the names of any tree species you spot, using our easy online form!