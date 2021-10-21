Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center Looks To Fill 80 Vacancies

NASHVILLE – The Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center (DJRC), the primary women’s prison in Tennessee, will be holding a hiring event on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with the hope of filling their roughly 80 vacant positions. Available positions range from correctional officer to counselor to administrative support. Conditional job offers will be given on site, and new correctional officers will receive a $5,000 sign on bonus.

Additionally, all full-time state employees receive health, life, vision and dental insurance, higher education fee waivers, 11 paid holidays, paid time off, and may participate in the employee discount program.

The Debra Johnson Rehabilitation Center is located in Nashville and serves as a diagnostic center for females entering the system. This facility offers a multitude of educational and vocational programs to meet the rehabilitative needs of offenders, as well as a full range of psychological and treatment programs. The prison houses offenders with custody levels ranging from minimum to maximum.

WHAT: Debra Johnson Rehabilitation Center: Hiring Event

WHEN: Monday, October 25, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: 3881 Stewarts Lane, Nashville, TN 37243

Lunch will be provided at the event. To pre-register, text the word “JOB” to 629-395-4305.