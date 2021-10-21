2021-10-21 11:00:12.497 $100,000 Top Prize Won on Clear "Holiday Cash" Scratchers Ticket

2021-10-21 11:00:12.497

A Wisconsin resident has claimed the first top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Holiday Cash” Scratchers game. The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 1140 W. Pearce Blvd. in Wentzville, and the winner claimed the prize Oct. 18 at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

"Holiday Cash" is a clear ticket printed on recyclable plastic and offers players the chance to win up to $100,000. Over $12.9 million in unclaimed prizes remain, including two more top prizes of $100,000.

“Holiday Cash,” and all other holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Flip Flops & Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise.