Derby Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release- Lewd and lascivious conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504931

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi                              

STATION: VSP Derby Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Lewd and lascivious conduct

 

ACCUSED: Hunter Judd 

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

                                                                                               

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/21/2021, Hunter Judd, of Derby, VT was charged with, lewd and lascivious conduct after an investigation was conducted by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The offense took place on 12/26/2021 in town of Holland which is located in Orleans County, Vermont. Judd’s Lawyer accepted service of a citation for his client to appear in court. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: yes

CITED – DATE:  10/21/2021        COURT: Orleans

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A           BAIL: N/A

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/2021 at 1000 am

COURT: Orleans

 

 

 

Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop A – East

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

Office: (802) 334-8881

Fax: (802) 334-4739

Email: Clark.Lombardi@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

