rp Visual Solutions new Wallmate™ Surface Display Panel Mount Continues Expansion Of Innovative Back-Box System
Designed For 55” to 75” Displays, Surface Swings Open for Service Access
With the addition of Surface to the Wallmate line, we are providing consultants, building owners, and integrators a complete range of display mounting solutions”ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rp Visual Solutions, RPV, a leader in custom architectural structures for visual displays, announced today they have again expanded the Wallmate line of mounting solutions to include the new Wallmate Surface. The Surface is on wall system designed for single display panel installations.
— John Brereton, General Manager
Like all Wallmate mounts, the Surface is designed for clean installation of the display. Peripherals such as video receivers, signage players, or UC interfaces can be mounted to plates inside the back box. Leveraging the concepts from the highly successful and adaptable Wallmate Universal Mount design, the arm systems on the Surface are able to accommodate most VESA compliant and non-compliant displays.
“With the addition of Surface to the Wallmate line, we are providing consultants, building owners, and integrators a complete range of display mounting solutions.” said John Brereton, General Manager of rp Visual Solutions. “Project managers and service leads can expect the same ease of installation, maintenance, or upgrade access across an entire facility, saving time and money.”
Wallmate Surface maintains RPV’s quality standards in form and function. The system’s design allows for displays and peripheral electronics to be staged off site in assembly line style before installation. Once a wall box is installed, the peripheral plates and displays can be quickly and securely mounted in place. Many peripherals can be added while still maintaining a minimal depth of 2” from the back of the display to the wall, assisting with ADA compliance. The door system and back can be set to swing open to the left or right. The wide swing arc allows easy, open access to internally mounted components.
Like the Wallmate 16, 32, and 32MAX, the Surface is built entirely of steel to be structurally robust and provide long term reliability. This also ensures that large interactive touch screens can be mounted rigidly without any wobble or bounce.
About rp Visual Solutions
rp Visual Solutions, rpv, is the leading manufacturer of creative visual structures. We are a collection of passionate and innovative designers and engineers specializing in the development and implementation of creative visual solutions for the best in gapless joints. rpv solves for large, curved, tilted, and architecturally integrated displays with a special focus on engineered screen solutions that ensures any display technology delivers maximum impact. rpv is known for the best in display optimization, installation, and maintainability.
