Avimesa goes online with a Reg CF on the StartEngine platform

Avimesa - Industrial Internet of Things

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avimesa Corporation, the Industrial Internet company, has gone online with its Reg CF on the equity crowdfunding platform, StartEngine. The company plans to market its Avimesa.Live Starter Kit and Avimesa Solar Field Hub to a variety of industrial customers with an emphasis on working yards. Avimesa defines a working yard as any type of outdoor / indoor facility that is at least ½ acre and is central to a business focus. Examples of working yards are: Factories, Ports, Waste, Schoolyards, Parkland, Farms, Storage, Water, Venues, etc.

Investors can learn more about the Avimesa Offering on the StartEngine website:

https://startengine.com/avimesa

Many industrial working yards have difficulties taking advantage of Industrial IoT (IIoT) because they require a combination of perimeter awareness, and often solar, and LTE to be controlled by user designed logic. For example, a security guard should only be sent a text alert when the gate opens when she is not in the guard house and it is after hours. Another example is to send a yard manager an alert if a forklift is left unattended by an open bay door.

Avimesa views consumer products such as an Amazon Echo as bellwethers of what industrial customers really need for ease of use. Many current IIoT products are difficult to install and configure for non-technical users. Avimesa is bringing consumer level convenience to industrial customers. The $99 Avimesa Starter Kit can be installed by most users who have experience with home electronics — a dramatic shift in the user paradigm for industrial customers. The industrial markets are oftentimes very old and harken back to a time when most automation was not prevalent and they have to sensorize Things that were not designed to be connected to the cloud.

In addition to consumer level ease of use for industry, Avimesa offers a robust set of tools, such as Avimesa Gadget, and APIs to service developers who want to customize the Avimesa platform. Industrial customers can use their own development resources, Avimesa Professional Services, and authorized aftermarket providers such as TreelineInteractive.Com and Tako, Inc.

About Avimesa Corporation. Starting operation in early 2017, Avimesa focuses on an “Everything is Scriptable” approach. While the core high-performance technology is coded in C, the outer layers are done in appropriate renditions of JavaScript. Durability and accuracy is fundamental to Avimesa and has been proven with billions of sensor messages delivered via the Avimesa Messages cloud.

All trademarks are the property of their owners. The contents of this press release may be used in whole or part for reporting in the news, blogs, and social networking.