Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires New Headquarters
The new facility quadruples the office space and supports the firm's monumental growth trajectory
Moving into this new space will ensure Falcon Wealth is best positioned to continue delivering the highest quality financial planning services to our clients and community.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 has been a banner year so far for Falcon Wealth Planning (https://falconwealthplanning.com). With an increase of over 50% in Assets Under Management and more than doubling their workforce size in the first three quarters of the year, Falcon Wealth is charging full speed ahead toward their goal of continuing to provide excellent service to all clients while also servicing even more members of our community. Falcon Wealth began the 4th quarter by moving its headquarters to a much larger location, with ample room for continued organic growth and expansion.
“We are excited to strengthen our presence in the Inland Empire,” Gabriel Shahin comments. “Moving into this new space is further validation of our great service, people, and potential, and it will ensure Falcon Wealth is best positioned to continue delivering the highest quality financial planning services to our clients and community.”
This expansion is unique during the on-going pandemic, when times of uncertainty have limited the opportunities for success and growth. Falcon Wealth’s ability to grow dramatically and organically during these challenging times is a testament to the firm’s hard work, dedication, and great service.
One of Falcon Wealth’s many goals has been to increase their presence and footprint in the Inland Empire and across all of Southern California. Currently, there is plenty of room for Falcon Wealth to grow to achieve that goal. “This also gives us the bandwidth to continue to hire as we have been consistently one of the fastest growing Registered Investment Advisory firms in the US.” Gabriel adds.
Their new firm headquarters are less than a mile away from their old location, and are still located in Ontario, California, only minutes away from Ontario International Airport, a stone’s throw from Interstate 10 freeway. The 40,000 square foot building at 3400 Inland Empire Boulevard, is undergoing a major facelift under Falcon Wealth’s ownership, with updated interiors, landscaping, pavement, and the installation of solar panels. The finishing touch of the renovation will occur next month when the Falcon Wealth Planning name and logo will be proudly displayed at the top of the building.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full service Financial Planning Firm (https://falconwealthplanning.com) which is designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in tax efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
