Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) announces newly designated Centers of Excellence (COEs)
Five institutions added to Centers of Excellence in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Lymphatic Diseases
“Now more people affected by lymphatic diseases can find Centers that provide a high level and consistent quality of care.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LE&RN has announced five newly designated LE&RN Centers of Excellence in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Lymphatic Diseases. These institutions, in the categories of Network of Excellence, Referral Network of Excellence, and Lymphatic Disease Surgery Centers of Excellence, join existing Centers around the globe.
— William Repicci, President and CEO of LE&RN
Newly designated LE&RN Networks of Excellence:
• Lymphedema Program, McGill University Health Centre (Montreal, Quebec, Canada)
• Mayo Clinic Arizona (Phoenix, AZ, USA)
• University of Colorado Health (Aurora, CO, USA)
Newly designated LE&RN Referral Network of Excellence:
• Vail Health/Shaw Cancer Center (Edwards, CO, USA)
Newly designated LE&RN Lymphatic Disease Surgery Center of Excellence:
• Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (Kaohsiung,Taiwan)
LE&RN’s Global Oversight Committee continues to take on the challenge of rigorously vetting applications to guarantee compliance with strict standards. Led by Professor Peter Mortimer (St. George's, University of London, UK) and Melissa Aldrich, Ph.D. (UT Health, TX), the Oversight Committee includes fourteen additional lymphatic disease experts from Sweden, the Netherlands, Taiwan, France, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
“LE&RN continues to increase the number of institutions designated as Centers of Excellence in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Lymphatic Diseases,” said William Repicci, President and CEO of LE&RN. “We are pleased that more people affected by lymphatic diseases can find Centers that provide a high level and consistent quality of care. This is all the result of the independent Global Oversight Committee which vets each application and takes the time to ensure that every application meets its very high standards.”
The LE&RN Centers of Excellence website contains links to these institutions as well as more information about the program and standards. LE&RN welcomes hearing from patient advocates who utilize the services of these institutions and who would be willing to serve on Affiliate Boards which will work with LE&RN and the Centers on standards compliance and advancement in care. Patients can help by completing the patient survey at LymphaticNetwork.org/COEsurvey after visiting a COE and by offering time to an Affiliate Board by emailing LE&RN at COE@LymphaticNetwork.org.
About LE&RN
Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research, and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.
Laura Farrell
Lymphatic Education & Research Network
(516) 625-9675
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter