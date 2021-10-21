PennDOT to Host Job Fair for Open Positions in Delaware County

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair at the PennDOT Delaware County Maintenance facility at 426 South Old Middletown Road, Media, PA 19063 on Thursday, November 4, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various opportunities available in Delaware County. District and county employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and help interested participants navigate the electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service positions.

In addition, PennDOT will conduct on-the-spot interviews for CDL operators, as well as administer a driving test.

"Working for PennDOT can be a very rewarding experience," said Acting District Executive Louis Belmonte, P.E. "We are always looking for hard-working people willing to join our diverse team and wanting to make their community a safer and better place to live."

PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of positions at the Delaware County maintenance office, including CDL operators and mechanics. Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume. CDL operators also should bring their current driver's license and medical card.

Applicants can view positions available in the Philadelphia region by going online to www.employment.pa.gov. For those unable to attend the job fair event, please submit your application through the website. More Delaware County positions will be posted on the website several days before the scheduled job fair.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability.

Any person requiring special accommodations are requested to contact the PennDOT Delaware County office at 610-566-0972 prior to the event.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

