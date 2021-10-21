Air Quality permits under review for October 21

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Buena Vista County Valero Albert City Plant – 2356 510th St., Albert City. The application was submitted to operate their existing industrial organic chemicals, NEC facility. The public comment period ends Nov. 20.

Hamilton County Van Diest Supply Company – 1434 220th St., Webster City. The application was submitted to operation their existing pesticides and agricultural chemicals, NEC facility. The public comment period ends Nov. 20.

Construction Permits DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Muscatine County Grain Processing Corporation – 1600 Oregon St., Muscatine. Project No. 21-101, Modification of operations located in the corn germ expeller building for the installation of new regenerative thermal oxidizer with duct washing system and cyclonic separator to reduce volatile organic compounds emissions. The public comment period ends Nov. 20.