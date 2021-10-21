DNR enforcement actions for October 21

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Black Hawk County Chad Even Pay 2020 and 2021 compliance fees and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Kossuth County Shane and Michelle Larsen Submit a complete Iowa Phosphorus Index manure management plan (MMP); pay 2021 MMP fees; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Sac County Alberto Tello Castaneda Submit a complete original manure management plan; submit filing fee, indemnity fee, and compliance fee; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.