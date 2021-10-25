Crain’s Cleveland Recognizes Xngage Executive as Notable Entrepreneur
Digital commerce leader advancing tech and education initiatives is lauded for efforts
At Xngage we are committed to creating the digital-first Workplaces of Tomorrow.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xngage LLC, a digital commerce services company specializing in ecommerce integrations and digital commerce transformations, was recognized by Crain’s Cleveland Business. Co-founder and technology services leader, Charbel Abou Chaaya, has been designated as a Notable Entrepreneur. The award is for start-up leaders who are making a difference.
— Charbel Abou Chaaya, Xngage Co-Founder and Chief Digital Officer
“This is an award for the entire tech community in Cleveland” states Xngage managing partner, Charbel Abou Chaaya. “When Joe [Albrecht, co-founder and managing partner] and I started this business, we wanted to help B2B companies create digital competitive advantage. COVID taught us how vital the B2B ecommerce channel would become for both buyers and sellers, and the value of tech skills.” Abou Chaaya graciously accepted the honor on behalf of Joe Albrecht, as well as the 80+ employees and the 40+ clients who have meaningfully collaborated on digital commerce transformations.
In addition to their company, Abou Chaaya and Albrecht are passionate about the ever-expanding technology world. Their commitment to technology includes partnerships with local universities like Case Western Reserve University and Baldwin Wallace University, as well as technology training programs like the Tech Elevator. Xngage works with students to prepare them for a career in multiple facets of technology and has extended internships and full-time positions to some of the graduates. As Abou Chaaya explains, “When we support students and teachers of IT and computer science, and offer real-life work experiences at Xngage, we prepare future generations for the workplaces of tomorrow. We will help them flourish in Industry 4.0 (or the ongoing automation of business that leverages smart technology) while also ensuring they have real and lasting relationships with clients and coworkers.”
Xngage, LLC is a professional services firm focusing on B2B markets with clients in industrial, manufacturing, electrical, construction, food service, healthcare, and high-tech industries. Xngage utilizes a 4-pillar digital success framework to assist their B2B clients and focuses on solutions for both seller and buyer interactions with an eye toward the “Interactions of Tomorrow” which includes voice commerce, visual commerce, and a range of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things solutions. Clients are supported wherever they are on their digital journey by a range of experts who are committed to their success. For more information, visit B2B E-Commerce Experts & Digital Commerce Agency | Xngage, Cleveland.
