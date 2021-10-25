Submit Release
News Search

There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,814 in the last 365 days.

Crain’s Cleveland Recognizes Xngage Executive as Notable Entrepreneur

Xngage Charbel Abou Chaaya B2B ecommerce

Xngage Co-Founder and Chief Digital Officer Charbel Abou Chaaya

Digital commerce leader advancing tech and education initiatives is lauded for efforts

At Xngage we are committed to creating the digital-first Workplaces of Tomorrow.”
— Charbel Abou Chaaya, Xngage Co-Founder and Chief Digital Officer
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xngage LLC, a digital commerce services company specializing in ecommerce integrations and digital commerce transformations, was recognized by Crain’s Cleveland Business. Co-founder and technology services leader, Charbel Abou Chaaya, has been designated as a Notable Entrepreneur. The award is for start-up leaders who are making a difference.

“This is an award for the entire tech community in Cleveland” states Xngage managing partner, Charbel Abou Chaaya. “When Joe [Albrecht, co-founder and managing partner] and I started this business, we wanted to help B2B companies create digital competitive advantage. COVID taught us how vital the B2B ecommerce channel would become for both buyers and sellers, and the value of tech skills.” Abou Chaaya graciously accepted the honor on behalf of Joe Albrecht, as well as the 80+ employees and the 40+ clients who have meaningfully collaborated on digital commerce transformations.

In addition to their company, Abou Chaaya and Albrecht are passionate about the ever-expanding technology world. Their commitment to technology includes partnerships with local universities like Case Western Reserve University and Baldwin Wallace University, as well as technology training programs like the Tech Elevator. Xngage works with students to prepare them for a career in multiple facets of technology and has extended internships and full-time positions to some of the graduates. As Abou Chaaya explains, “When we support students and teachers of IT and computer science, and offer real-life work experiences at Xngage, we prepare future generations for the workplaces of tomorrow. We will help them flourish in Industry 4.0 (or the ongoing automation of business that leverages smart technology) while also ensuring they have real and lasting relationships with clients and coworkers.”

Xngage, LLC is a professional services firm focusing on B2B markets with clients in industrial, manufacturing, electrical, construction, food service, healthcare, and high-tech industries. Xngage utilizes a 4-pillar digital success framework to assist their B2B clients and focuses on solutions for both seller and buyer interactions with an eye toward the “Interactions of Tomorrow” which includes voice commerce, visual commerce, and a range of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things solutions. Clients are supported wherever they are on their digital journey by a range of experts who are committed to their success. For more information, visit B2B E-Commerce Experts & Digital Commerce Agency | Xngage, Cleveland.

Kathleen Leigh Lewarchick, VP of Marketing
Xngage
+1 330-414-0338
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Crain’s Cleveland Recognizes Xngage Executive as Notable Entrepreneur

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.