Front Office Sports Opens Surveys for 2021 Best Employers in Sports Award Presented by FEVO
3rd annual survey seeks top companies in Diversity, Inclusion & Equality; Leadership; Employee Well-being,;Professional Development; & Social Responsibility
We are looking for the people who work in sports, the team members and staff who have endured and worked hard during this most uncertain of times, to tell us what is great about their employers.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Front Office Sports today opened the survey for the 2021 Best Employers in Sports Presented by FEVO. The third annual sports industry survey and award program seeks the top companies world-wide in the categories of Diversity, Inclusion and Equality; leadership; employee well-being; professional development and advancement opportunities; and philanthropic endeavors and social responsibility.
— Adam White
Established in 2019, the Best Employers in Sports Award presented FEVO recognizes organizations across the sports industry that are doing the best for their employees. Participation is open to all levels of the sports industry – college sports programs and conferences, youth sports, professional teams and leagues, arenas and venues, sponsors, brands, agencies, municipal sports authorities and others that impact the global sports industry.
The 2021 employee survey is open through November 12th. To participate, and to review the categories as well as past winners, visit https://frontofficesports.com/bes-2021/.
“We are looking for the people who work in sports, the team members and staff who have endured and worked hard during this most uncertain of times, to tell us what is great about their employers,” said Adam White, CEO of FOS, the parent company of Front Office Sports. “Through this award, we want to shine a light on the great employers and their successes while also illuminating what other companies can do to meet the benchmark set by past winners. Our goal is to ensure that organizations strive to achieve this recognition year after year, and that those who aren’t recognized in this year’s award will ask themselves what they can do better as an organization to foster a positive work environment for their employees.”
Surveys will be analyzed, and winners announced the week of December 7th.
“Workplace culture is very important to us and partnering with Front Office Sports on Best Employers in Sports is yet another way we work to improve workplace culture in the sports industry as well as in other sectors,” said Ari Daie, CEO of FEVO.
Award winners are determined entirely on anonymous survey results from sports industry professionals. In collaboration with primary research partner Yrdstck, responses are evaluated using patented AI technology powered by Canvs — free from all subjectivity and human bias. There is no word count limit, and participants can even use slang, text abbreviations, sarcasm or emojis to complete the survey.
ABOUT FOS:
Created in 2014, FOS is a digital sports network with a portfolio of brands including Front Office Sports, and Sports Section. FOS covers sports from every angle – from the front office to the front row– and meets its more than 500,000 subscribers in their inbox daily. In 2021, FOS was named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. The forward-thinking media company, which garners more than 70 million impressions across social media each month, has partnered with Fortune 500 consumer brands such as Facebook, Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, Hyperice, Bose, DraftKings and Samsung. The Best Employers in Sports Award presented by FEVO is one of a number of annual FOS initiatives including the Rising 25 Award, which recognizes emerging leaders in the sport industry who are under 25 years old.
ABOUT FEVO:
FEVO lets friends shop together with the Friend-Powered Cart™. FEVO’s social commerce technology allows friends to bring friends into their online shopping journey where they can gather, plan and purchase together, right on your brand site. It all adds up to more shoppers, more fun and more sales.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 215-266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn