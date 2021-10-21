Tampa Bay Physicians Provide Care for Long Haul COVID Syndrome Patients

DOCS announced it has extended its focus from actively treating COVID-19 patients to caring for individuals suffering from chronic and long haul COVID symptoms.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! (DOCS), a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, announced today that it has extended its focus from actively treating COVID-19 patients to caring for individuals suffering from chronic and long haul COVID symptoms. This announcement comes with the realization that 30% of COVID patients are evolving into long haul patients.

Although every patient is unique, DOCS Outside the Box! has developed a 3-phase protocol to care for most long-haul patients. The protocol uses commonly prescribed medications to stabilize mast cells, lower vascular inflammation, and repair the core immune system. Medications used in the protocol include a collection of histamine 1 & 2 blockers, statins, blood thinners, and antivirals.

The British Medical Journal describes post-acute COVID-19 or “Long COVID” symptoms as those that last more than 3 weeks from the initial onset of the virus. Research published in The Journal of the American Medical Association estimates that 10-30% of COVID-19 patients become long haulers. Symptoms vary widely from patient to patient and include coughing, fatigue, joint pain, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, difficulty sleeping, headaches, and brain fog.

“Long haul COVID symptoms can be significant for some people,” said Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD of DOCS Outside the Box! “As physicians, we have a duty to understand how we can help patients restore their health and lead productive lives.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!:

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.