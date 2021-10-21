A Noise Within Theatre Presents Seven Guitars By August Wilson, Directed by Gregg T. Daniel on Stage NOW thru Nov. 14th
The seven characters who inhabit this thrilling piece all have a passionate story to tell, but each is incessantly muted by systemic racism. Theirs is a story of courage and resilience.”PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Noise Within (ANW), California’s acclaimed classic repertory theatre company, announces its second entry in August Wilson’s American Century Cycle, Seven Guitars, directed by Gregg T. Daniel (he/him/his). Daniel previously directed ANW’s production of Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean, an LA Times Critic’s Choice, for the theatre’s 2019-2020 season. Seven Guitars is ON STAGE NOW through Nov. 14, 2021 with press performances on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.
A Noise Within has been called “an oasis for those who love classic stories” by Los Angeles Times and is a leading regional producer based in Pasadena, Calif. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Directors Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, Geoff Elliott and Managing Director Michael Bateman, ANW’s award-winning resident company is committed to representing the entire community at their state-of-the-art, 324-seat performance space. In addition to producing world-class performances of classic theatre, the organization runs robust education programs with the goal of inspiring diverse audiences of all ages.
ANW is striving to be a theatre that better represents our entire community, through ongoing anti-racism initiatives across the organization and by interpreting our mission to fully engage audiences through various creative forms and community and artist-centered work. In conjunction with the blues-inspired musical language of the play, the guitar becomes a prominent symbol of ambition and unfulfilled promise for all the characters as they navigate their lives and their relationships with each other.
“The seven characters who inhabit this thrilling piece all have a passionate story to tell, but each is incessantly muted by systemic racism. Theirs is a story of courage and resilience,” said Co-Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott (he/him/his) and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott (she/her/hers).
The wellness of the patrons, staff, crew, and artists continues to be a top priority for A Noise Within. For over a year, the theatre has developed and refined extensive plans to keep everyone safe. These procedures include but are not limited to: staff and crew certifying as COVID compliance officers, initiating a deep clean of our HVAC system for optimal turnover of fresh air, routinely disinfecting high-touch areas, providing PPE, and following LA Department of Health guidelines. “We are engaging in ongoing conversations with crew, staff, and artists to ensure that we hear all voices and make everyone feel as safe as possible,” said Managing Director Michael Bateman (he/him/his).
Before being admitted into the theatre, all audience members must provide proof of full vaccination. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status and will be available onsite until such time that LA County stops requiring masks indoors. At that point, masks will continue to be strongly recommended. A Noise Within has required full vaccination for all staff, artists, and volunteers who work onsite. Social distanced seating is available upon request. More information is available at anoisewithin.org/covidsafety.
Single ticket prices for Seven Guitars start at $25 and are available at anoisewithin.org, by phone at 626-356-3121, and at the box office located at 3352 East Foothill Blvd in Pasadena, Calif.
August Wilson's Seven Guitars is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
Cast and Creative Team
The cast includes
Floyd Barton: Desean K. Terry*
Louise: Veralyn Jones* (she/her/hers)
Hedley: Kevin Jackson*
Canewell: DeJuan Christopher*
Ruby: Sydney A. Mason*
Red Carter: Amir Abdullah* (he/him/his)
Vera: Cherish Monique Duke* (she/her/hers)
Directed by Gregg T. Daniel§. Scenic design by Stephanie Kerley Schwartz† (she/her/hers); costume design by Mylette Nora; lighting design by Derrick McDaniel (he/him/his); original music composition by Maritri Garrett (she/her/hers); sound design by Jeff Gardner† (he/him/his); choreographer is Joyce Guy; assistant director is Khalil Powell (he/him/his); fight choreography by Kenneth R. Merckx, Jr.; intimacy director is Carly Weckstein (she/her/hers); stage manager is Rita Cofield*; assistant stage manager is Quinn O'Connor (she/they); wig/make-up design by Shelia Dorn; props master is Denys Podmazko; dialect coach is Andrea Odinov.
§The Director is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.
*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
†Designer is represented by United Scenic Artists Local USA-829 of the IATSE.
Performances
Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. (Preview & Pay What You Choose)
Friday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. (Preview)
Saturday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. (Opening Night & Press Performance #1)
Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. (Press Performance #2)
Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. (Post-Show Conversation)
Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. (Post-Show Conversation)
Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. (Post-Show Conversation)
Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. (Sunday Rush)
Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. (Post-Show Conversation)
Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
Ticket and Price Information
Buy Online: www.anoisewithin.org Buy Via Phone: 626-356-3121
Purchase at Box Office: 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107
Regular Prices: Single tickets from $25, Student Rush with ID an hour before performance $20.
Groups (10 or more): Adults from $25 to $50 a ticket, up to 35% off; Students from $18/tickets. Call 626-356-3121 for more information and ask for Subscriber Services Manager Deborah Strang.
Sunday Rush: Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. – all tickets remaining are $25, available online after 12 a.m. day of performance with the code SUNDAYRUSH or at the box office, cash or credit, after 2 p.m. day of performance.
Seven Guitars teaser