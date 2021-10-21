Stonewall National Museum & Archives Opens Mis-Information Exhibition
True and not-so-true early information about AIDSFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonewall National Museum & Archives (SNMA) is pleased to announce the opening of Mis-Information - True and not-so-true early information about AIDS on October 21, 2021, from 6:30-8pm in the Charles Ross Gallery. The free opening will include a curatorial talk by SNMA Executive Director, Hunter O’Hanian.
As we cope with another wave of Covid-19 cases, especially here in Florida and the American Southeast, focus has been redirected to what we know and don’t know about the prevention of treatment of a viral pandemic. Everyone is aware of the misinformation relating to Covid circulating on social media and the press.
However, the early days of the AIDS pandemic were not very different. While the medical community made some developments, myths were rampant about the cause, transmission, and treatment of the disease. Concerns were raised about AIDS originating from prior vaccines or nefarious motives from the “medical establishment” or governmental leaders. Baseless claims were made about purported treatments and cures.
“In this exhibition,” says SNMA Executive Director, “we go back to the 1980s and 1990s when HIV/AIDS was first brought to the public’s attention and examine the facts and falsehoods which shaped culture’s ideas about who was at risk for AIDS, as well as its prevention, and treatment. We drew on our collection of early AIDS books. They form a collection removed from our public library because they contain factual errors, which we would not want to get in the hands of someone seeking accurate information about AIDS and its impact. We also look at how some of these rumors were spread through the gay press. We are hopeful that as people look at how mis-information was spread then, they might make better choices today with regard to the spread and treatment of Covid.”
The exhibition may be viewed in-person starting Friday, October 22, 2021, from Monday-Friday, 11am-5 pm, and Saturdays from 11am - 3pm. Normal safety guidelines (social distancing, masks, temperature checks) will be in effect. Attendees will be limited to 75 visitors at a time.
Stonewall National Museum & Archives is located at 1300 East Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304. Free parking is available. For those who wish to see the exhibition from their homes, a virtual version of the exhibition and the curatorial talk will be available at stonewall-museum.org.
Support for exhibitions at Stonewall National Museum & Archives is generously provided by the Broward County Cultural Council, The Department of Florida Cultural Affairs, Funding Arts Broward, Visit Lauderdale, and Visit Florida.
About Stonewall National Museum & Archives
Stonewall National Museum & Archives promotes understanding through collecting, preserving and sharing the proud culture of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people of all stories, and their significant role in American society. SNMA currently presents a robust schedule of exhibitions and virtual programs. Visit stonewall-museum.org. Find SNMA on Facebook: stonewall-museum and on Instagram: @stonewallarchive.
