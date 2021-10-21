STATE REP. SHERMAN SUCCESSFULLY AIDED IN SECURING ONE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLAR FUNDING FOR UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS DALLAS SCIENCE CENTER

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

10/20/2021

AUSTIN, TX — The Texas House of Representatives voted 131 to 8 on SB 52, which would allow the issuance of revenue bonds to fund capital projects at public institutions of higher education in the state of Texas. State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109), along with State Senator Royce West (SD-23) and State Representative Toni Rose (D-110) served as major drivers in securing the $100 million bond for UNT Dallas.

“While many universities have experienced a drop in enrollment, UNT Dallas continues its strong consistent growth over the last 16 semesters. This growth is also reflected in the university going from 10 biology majors in 2017 to having 260 in 2021. The development we’re seeing in South Dallas in both education and economic opportunities are astounding. I applaud the University of North Texas systems for creating programs that allow students of all backgrounds to thrive, graduate carrying one of nations the lowest student debt.” Representative Carl Sherman Said.

The new revenue stream comes from a code change in SB 52. Funds allocated from the general revenue account can now be used to supplement capital improvement projects, now known as “Capital Improvement Debt Assistance,” in public higher education institutions. The UNT systems have an impressive research capacity. Their main campus, located in Denton, Texas, is a R1 Carnegie rated research university making it comparable to universities such as Brown, Duke, Harvard, Princeton, and other highly regarded national institutions.

"UNT Dallas is most grateful for Rep. Carl Sherman’s leadership in helping secure substantial legislative funds to allow us to build a transformational Science Building on campus. This building will accelerate UNT Dallas’ already rapid rise in sending its graduates from southern Dallas County into healthcare professions. We also thank the Dallas County legislative delegation for their strong support of this transformational effort." said Dr. Robert Mong, President of UNT Dallas.

Representative Sherman is excited and energized to continue to advocate for UNT Dallas and other colleges and universities in District 109. Representative Sherman was first elected in 2018 and represents the southern portion of Dallas County including cities such as Cedar Hill, Dallas, DeSoto, and Lancaster. Representative Sherman currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee and House Corrections committee. He also serves on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Articles I, IV, & V.

Contact Info