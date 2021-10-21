Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,566 in the last 365 days.

Route 588 Darington Road Lane Restrictions Begin Friday in Chippewa

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Darlington Road (Route 588) in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, will begin Friday, October 22 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur in each direction on Darlington Road through the intersections of Constitution Boulevard (Route 51) and Braden School Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until mid-April. Crews from Columbia Gas will perform gas line installation work. Additionally, crews will conduct overnight work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as need at the intersection.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Joe Garofalo at 724-970-7277.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

You just read:

Route 588 Darington Road Lane Restrictions Begin Friday in Chippewa

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.