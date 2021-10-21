Route 588 Darington Road Lane Restrictions Begin Friday in Chippewa

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Darlington Road (Route 588) in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, will begin Friday, October 22 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur in each direction on Darlington Road through the intersections of Constitution Boulevard (Route 51) and Braden School Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until mid-April. Crews from Columbia Gas will perform gas line installation work. Additionally, crews will conduct overnight work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as need at the intersection.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Joe Garofalo at 724-970-7277.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

