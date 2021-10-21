Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,568 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT to Host Job Fair for Seasonal Positions - Armstrong County

Kittanning, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is hosting a job fair on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Armstrong County PennDOT offices at 504 South Water Street, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various seasonal opportunities available. District employees will be on-hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications.  

PennDOT offers competitive wages, a rewarding career, and the opportunity for full-time permanent employment.  Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible). 

Apply online by going to https://www.employment.pa.gov/Pages/jobopportunities.aspx.  CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required.

For more information on employment with District 10 – Armstrong County, call 724-543-1811.  PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###

You just read:

PennDOT to Host Job Fair for Seasonal Positions - Armstrong County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.